Harsh Sanghavi leads Ahmedabad’s Olympic vision at Laussane headquarters

Lausanne, July 2 (IANS) Minister of Sports of the State of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi led Ahmedabad's vision of hosting a future Olympic and Paralympic Games at the Olympic Headquarters in Switzerland.

Sanghavi took to social media to reveal the discussions and 'gain valuable insights' over the requirements needed to host an event of such magnitude.

"At Olympic Headquarters, engaging in fruitful discussions as part of the IOC's 'Continuous Dialogue' process to explore India's Amdavad potential to host a future Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"The discussions provided a vital platform for the Indian delegation to articulate their vision for hosting a future Olympic Games in Amdavad. Concurrently, they gained invaluable insights from the IOC regarding the requirements for the Olympic Games and its ambitions for the future of the Olympic Movement," read Sanghavi's post on 'X.'

This crucial exchange with the IOC and its Future Host Summer Commissions for the 2036 Summer Olympics aims to explore the opportunity and feasibility of India hosting a future edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Indian delegation was led by Harsh Sanghavi, and IOA President P.T. Usha. It also included Senior officials from the IOA as well as from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport and the Government of Gujarat.

"We are thrilled to have concluded a productive visit to Lausanne, the Olympic Capital, where we engaged in the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) "Continuous Dialogue” process," his post read.

Currently, besides Ahmedabad, Nusantara (Indonesia), Istanbul (Turkey), and Santiago (Chile) have officially bid for the 2036 Olympic Games. Egypt, South Africa, South Africa, South Korea, Doha (Qatar). Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Budapest (Hungary), Florence–Bologna or Turin (Italy), and Copenhagen (Denmark) have expressed interest in hosting the mega Games.

