Harmer, Taijul and Nawaz nominated for ICC Player of the Month for November

Two spinners Simon Harmer and Taijul Islam, along with all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for November.

Harmer and Islam were instrumental in the Test series wins of South Africa and Bangladesh against India and Ireland respectively. Nawaz was a key component with both bat and ball in the recently concluded Tri-Series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

South Africa’s experienced off-spinner Harmer was at the heart of their historic 2-0 Test series win over India, which was the Proteas’ first in 25 years. He claimed an outstanding 17 wickets at an extraordinary average of 8.94 across the two Tests in Kolkata and Guwahati.

The 36-year-old took eight wickets in the first Test match, where he was named the Player of the Match and backed it with nine more in the second, which included a match-winning haul of six for 37 as India fell by 408 runs to give the Proteas a series sweep. His dominance throughout the series earned him the Player of the Series award.

Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner continued his match-winning ways in home conditions as Bangladesh claimed both Tests against Ireland.

Taijul picked up 13 wickets at 26.30 in the 2-0 series win, finishing as the leading wicket-taker. His consistent impact rewarded him with the Player of the Series.

Pakistan enjoyed Nawaz’ all-round prowess in their Tri-series triumph over Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. He scored 104 ODI runs at an average of 52.00 with a strike rate of 114.28, while also taking four wickets.

In T20Is, the left-arm spinner added 52 more runs and claimed an impressive 11 wickets at just 12.72. His match-winning three for 17 in the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka capped a standout campaign and secured his Player of the Series honour.

