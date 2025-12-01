Hardik Pandya set to return to competitive cricket with SMAT appearance for Baroda

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to return to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff and will represent Baroda in the team’s upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, a Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) insider confirmed the development to IANS.

Pandya sustained an injury during India’s Asia Cup Super Fours clash against Sri Lanka and has been out of action since. He missed the ODI and T20I series against Australia and was unavailable for selection for the ongoing 50-over series against South Africa.

However, the all-rounder has received RTP (Return to Play) clearance and has exited the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

“After a long gap from cricket, Hardik is going to appear for Baroda and will play the next few Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches for us,” a BCA official told IANS.

Baroda are set to face Punjab on Tuesday, followed by games against Gujarat and Haryana on Thursday and Saturday. Hardik will join the team, led by his brother Krunal Pandya, and aim to put up good performances across departments to get in the fray of selection for the South Africa T20Is.

Baroda lost their initial SMAT matches against Bengal by six wickets and against Puducherry by 17 runs, but returned to winning ways recently with a victory against Himachal Pradesh.

Pragyan Ojha, who is part of the national selection committee, has been handed the responsibility to oversee Pandya’s progress during his time out on the field for Baroda. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel will decide on his inclusion in the T20I squad accordingly.

The five-game T20I series against the Proteas kicks off on December 9, with the BCCI likely to announce the squads anytime this week.

