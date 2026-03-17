‘Hard to come in and get going straight away, not sure how she did,’ says Wolvaardt on Reyneke’s batting heroics

Hamilton, March 17 (IANS) In a thrilling contest at Hamilton on Tuesday, South Africa’s young all-rounder Kayla Reyneke earned widespread praise from captain Laura Wolvaardt after her side levelled the five-match T20I series against New Zealand 1-1 with an 18-run victory.

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Reyneke’s explosive finishing act, three successive sixes off veteran Sophie Devine in the final over, lifted South Africa to a competitive 177/5 in the second T20I at Seddon Park. Though she scored just 28 not out from nine balls, her cameo proved decisive as New Zealand fell short while chasing the target.

“It was hard to sort of just come in and get going straight away, so I'm not too sure how Kayla did that. That was some really clean power hitting. It is really nice with the ball striking that we have in our lineup and to know that we have power like that still to come,” Wolvaardt said after the match.

Reyneke, who previously captained South Africa to the final of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in 2025, earned her first senior international call-up last month during a home T20I series against Pakistan. She had made a mark in that debut series with 29 not out and two wickets to claim the Player of the Match award. Against the White Ferns, she replicated her impact with a crucial late-innings flourish, further boosting her credentials for selection at this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

“It was pretty sick. Batting with Wolvaardt is a dream come true and I am happy to get a win for the team. Playing Under-19 cricket gives you a taste of international (matches), but it is not fully what you expect here and I am enjoying every moment in the setup,” Reyneke said after the match.

Her performance not only swung the match in South Africa’s favour but also underlined the emergence of a promising talent who could become a key figure in the Proteas’ line-up for the upcoming global tournament.

--IANS

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