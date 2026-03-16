Harbert Kibet and Khairi Bejiga to headline18th edition of the World 10K Bengaluru

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) Some of the world’s finest runners are set to descend upon Bengaluru for the 18th edition of the World 10K Bengaluru, scheduled for April 26.

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The World Athletics Gold Label Race boasts a total prize purse of USD 210,000, with USD 26,000 for the winner in the men’s and women’s categories, along with significant bonuses for course record performances.

Headlining the men’s category is Ugandan Harbert Kibet. The 20-year-old Kibet, a finalist at the World Junior Athletics Championships two years ago, made his first appearance in the 10K earlier this year, winning emphatically in the Spanish town of Castellon with a world-leading 26:39, which is, incidentally, the sixth-fastest time ever for the event.

While Kibet is one of the five athletes entered with a sub-27-minute time this year, a total of 11 athletes with personal bests faster than the Bengaluru course record of 27:38 are also in the fray.

"It is my first time in India, and in the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, I want the most out of it as I am in tremendous form," revealed Harbert Kibet.

Kibet will face a stiff challenge from Ethiopian Khairi Bejiga (26:51) and two platinum-level runners, Rodrigue Kwizera of Burundi and another Ethiopian, Gemechu Dida.

Kwizera was a silver medalist in Bengaluru two years ago, while Dida took a notable second spot in the RAK half-marathon in early 2026. Similarly, his teammate Tadese Worku, the fifth runner to clock sub-27 minutes, is also familiar with the Bengaluru roads, as he finished in silver in 2022.

Also in the fray will be the two-time world 5000m champion, Muktar Edris. Chelangat bids for back-to-back titles amid strong Kenyan presence . Defending champion Sarah Chelangat returns to defend her crown. If she succeeds, it will be the second instance of two consecutive titles (previously achieved by Agnes Tirop in 2018 and 2019). The Ugandan runner claimed the top of the podium, clocking 31:07 in 2025.

"TCS World 10K Bengaluru is close to my heart, and I would like to triumph another time in this beautiful city", said Chelangat.

The early entries from elite ladies also show a strong Kenyan presence. Incidentally, the Kenyans have won 10 of the 15 women's titles decided in Bengaluru so far.

As in the men's field, the fastest 2026 runner in this event, Brenda Jepchirchir, is leading the entries with a Valencia 10K winning time of 29:25. However, the 2024 Bengaluru champion Lilian Rengeruk Kasait is also making a comeback this time and will be a serious threat to others for the top spot.

Another entrant from Kenya is the World steeplechase record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech, who won the Gold label Port Gentil 10K in Gabon, three years ago.

Cintia Chepngeno, who won silver in the Bengaluru and Shanghai 10K last year, will add further octane to the women's race, making it memorable.

--IANS

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