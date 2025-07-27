Hamilton to start Belgian GP from pit lane after power unit change

Stavelot (Belgium), July 27 (IANS) Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton will start the Belgian Grand Prix from the pit lane after putting in a new power unit to his car following a horrible Qualifying on Saturday.

Hamilton, who won the race last year in Mercedes, failed to get through the first phase qualifying and was scheduled to start 16th on Sunday after his best lap was deleted for exceeding track limits.

"An updated grid for the Belgian GP @LewisHamilton will start from the pit lane with a new power unit," the Ferrari posted on X.

The Briton had already faced a tough outing in Saturday’s sprint race, starting 18th after a spin at the penultimate corner during qualifying and managing only a 15th-place finish.

Hamilton, a five-time winner at Spa, is just one victory shy of matching Michael Schumacher’s record at the iconic Belgian circuit. He claimed last year’s win after former teammate George Russell was disqualified from first place due to his car being underweight.

"We made some changes, the car didn't feel terrible," Hamilton told Sky Sports after the qualifying.

"And then from my side, another mistake... I've got to apologise to my team because it's just unacceptable to be out in both Q1s (first qualifying for the sprint and main race).

"It's a very, very poor performance for myself."

Hamilton added that starting from the pitlane, allowing mechanics to work on the car before the race, would probably not improve matters.

"I don't think there's really much we can do," he said. "So I just try and start from where I am and see where I can get from there. I don't agree, no, but I'm out," he added.

Lando Norris will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after going fastest of all in Qualifying, the McLaren driver beating team mate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with an impressive lap around Spa-Francorchamps.

After setting the pace in Q1, Norris was bettered by Piastri in the Q2 segment – but the Briton was quick to lay a marker in Q3, grabbing provisional pole during the first runs with an effort of 1m 40.562s.

That time proved unbeatable as the final laps played out, with Piastri ending up in second place just 0.085s away from the other papaya car. Leclerc, meanwhile, improved to put himself into P3 ahead of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen in fourth.

--IANS

ab/