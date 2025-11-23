Haggerty defends Davis Cup commitment amid absence of top stars

Bologna, Nov 23 (IANS) The International Tennis Federation (ITF) president David Haggerty pushed back firmly against suggestions that elite players are turning their backs on the Davis Cup, even as this year’s finals in Bologna are missing marquee names Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

“There’s this false feeling out there that top players don’t represent their nation. That’s not true,” Haggerty told reporters on Sunday, ahead of the Italy–Spain final.

This year’s edition of the historic international team event, organised annually by the ITF, has been without some of the sport’s biggest draws. Yet Haggerty insisted that the commitment from top-tier athletes remains strong.

“Some of those top players that played in the qualifier round or the second qualifier round didn’t make it to the finals. And so we had many top players that have played,” he said, stressing that early-round participation is often overlooked when judging players’ dedication.

“And while Jannik and Carlos would be nice to have here, their teams are competing with the spirit of the strength that they provide to their teammates,” he added.

The absences of the world’s top two players have inevitably dominated the build-up to the final. Spain’s Alcaraz withdrew on Tuesday morning after sustaining an injury, while Italy’s Sinner opted out weeks earlier, choosing to rest and prepare for the 2026 season.

Italian supporters were dealt further disappointment when world No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti pulled out following his ATP Finals exit. Musetti cited both his physical condition and the imminent birth of his second child as reasons for missing the home tie.

Still, the Davis Cup season has featured a host of leading names. American Taylor Fritz, Australian Alex de Minaur, Denmark’s Holger Rune and Norway’s Casper Ruud — all ranked inside the ATP top 20 — participated in the early rounds, though none were able to steer their nations to Bologna.

Despite the absence of its brightest stars on Sunday, the ITF chief believes the Davis Cup continues to embody national pride, competitive grit, and the camaraderie that has defined it for more than a century.

--IANS

hs/