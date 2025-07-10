'Guru Gabbar': The backbone behind cricket’s brightest debuts

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has long been a symbol of flamboyance at the crease, but off the field, he’s quietly carved a legacy as a mentor, someone who shapes raw talent into high-performing professionals.

Over the past few years, Dhawan’s role as a cricketing guide has gone from informal influence to structured mentorship, with several young players crediting him for their growth, discipline, and mindset - especially in high-pressure formats like the IPL.

A recent example of this influence came in April 2025, when Ashutosh Sharma, after playing a match-winning knock for Delhi Capitals, dedicated his Player of the Match award to Dhawan. In a post-match interview, Ashutosh revealed he immediately called Dhawan after the win.

“He always believed in me. That belief gave me confidence. I wanted him to be the first to know,” Ashutosh said. This wasn’t just about technique - Dhawan had coached him on how to stay calm under pressure, visualise tough finishes, and trust his instincts - elements that turned out to be crucial in Ashutosh’s breakthrough innings.

Dhawan’s mentorship isn’t limited to individual advice; he’s been actively creating platforms for talent to grow. His team, the South Delhi Superstarz, formed under his Da One Global initiative, has served as a launchpad for future IPL stars. Notably, Ayush Badoni, Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi all emerged from this setup.

In a 2025 interview, Dhawan said, “I’m genuinely proud of Ayush, Priyansh, and Digvesh. To see them grow… now perform on such big stages, it’s something special.” It’s a rare admission from a senior cricketer - and a reflection of how invested he is in the journeys of those he mentors.

For Digvesh, Dhawan’s role was especially pivotal during a disciplinary setback. After Rathi was banned for one IPL match following an on-field altercation, Dhawan took to social media to address the situation. Rather than criticise, he guided, "Sometimes, learning the hard way is the only way the lesson sticks. Channel that fire… and show the respect every player deserves." This balance of accountability and compassion is core to Dhawan’s mentorship style.

Ayush and Priyansh also reflect Dhawan’s long-term vision. Both players have repeatedly spoken about how the environment at South Delhi Superstarz helped them mature - not just as cricketers, but as professionals. Priyansh, in particular, was encouraged by Dhawan to sharpen his game awareness, and the results have shown in his calculated aggression at the domestic level.

These stories are not isolated moments; they’re part of a consistent, evolving pattern. Dhawan has become more than just a senior figure in Indian cricket; he is a cultural and emotional anchor for young players navigating the high-pressure world of professional sport. Through encouragement, tough love, and strategic insight, he is quietly helping build the next generation of Indian cricket - one player at a time.

