Gujarat needs to invest in a seasoned captain next season: Sunil Taneja

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Chennai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League season 12 concluded on Friday with two exciting matches, and Sunil Taneja analysed both games, saying that the Gujarat Giants need to invest in an experienced captain for the next season of the tournament.

Dabang Delhi K.C. narrowly defeated Gujarat Giants 39-33, securing their Playoff spot. Taneja discussed Gujarat Giants’ defensive struggles after the team suffered a loss to Delhi. The expert believes that the team’s defence faltering is ‘nothing new’ and called the team’s defence unit inconsistent.

“Gujarat Giants’ defense faltering is nothing new. We knew it would be a tough game for captain Mohammadreza Shadloui, especially with two left raiders in Delhi’s lineup and Akshit Dhull’s arrival only made it worse. Sometimes, the defense just needs to stay calm. If one defender had gone for the tackle instead of three, perhaps Gujarat could’ve turned it around. Throughout the season, Gujarat’s defense has been inconsistent. But when a debutant raider scores multiple multi-point raids, it clearly shows the absence of an experienced leader on the mat. Gujarat needs to invest in a seasoned captain next season,” he said.

Dabang Delhi K.C. secured a close 39-33 win against Gujarat Giants, and Akshit Dhull’s match-winning performance helped the side confirm their play-off spot. Lauding the raider, Taneja added:

“Akshit Dhull — where had Dabang Delhi K.C. Coach Joginder Narwal hidden this diamond? We all thought if Ashu wasn’t there, the match would be even. But Akshit came out like a rabbit from a hat! He didn’t get out even once and scored a dozen raid points — most of them multi-pointers. The last raid might have been a bit controversial, but that player single-handedly forced Gujarat’s defenders into errors. He showed tremendous skill, and Delhi once again proved why they’re the team to beat — winning right in the final raid.”

Speaking of the other match, U Mumba dominated to beat Bengal Warriorz 48-29 and Taneja discussed the team’s strong performance.

“One is a right-handed raider, one is a left-handed raider and both have been in sublime form. Sandeep Kumar, who missed out on a Super 10 in the previous match, was back on point against Bengal as he registered his fifth Super 10 of the season. Ajit Chouhan, on the other hand, has become even more dangerous after his return from injury. I think this match versus Bengal Warriorz was a near-perfect one for U Mumba.

“We were discussing earlier that Mumbai’s defense performs better when there’s only one key raider in the opposition. They stopped Arjun Deshwal’s Tamil Thalaivas, they stopped Devank’s Bengal Warriorz, and skipper Sunil Kumar scored a brilliant High-five. Alongside Parvesh Bhainswal, we saw their old combination tackles return to form. Ajit and Sandeep raided in tandem and truly, it was a near-perfect game for Mumbai,” Taneja said.

Ajit Chouhan displayed some brilliant skills and put up a brilliant show while raiding as U Mumba beat Bengal dominantly. Speaking of the raider’s performance, Taneja added:

“Almost every team’s raiders have dominated Bengal Warriorz’s defense this season, and U Mumba’s Ajit Chouhan was no different. This player has tremendous speed. When I saw him last year, I noticed a lot of similarities with Puneri Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar. Both are left-handed raiders from Maharashtra and possess exceptional agility. Whether it’s an escape, a touch, or a running bonus, Ajit consistently picks up points from the right zone. The only Bengal defender who has impressed this season is Ashish Malik in the left corner. I don’t understand why such an experienced defender like Nitesh Kumar is being kept on the bench. Against a left-handed raider like Ajit, you bench your best right corner, that’s poor planning from Bengal. Ajit’s lightning speed left their defense with no answers.”

U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar showcased a masterclass with his defence and also pulled off a diving tackle, a rare feat achieved by cover defenders. Praising his performance and leadership, Taneja said:

“U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar executed his tackles brilliantly against Bengal. He went for single thigh holds, paired up perfectly with Parvesh Bhainswal, and even pulled off a diving tackle — something you rarely see from a cover defender. That shows his bravery and variety on the mat. Sunil and Parvesh pulled off traditional combination tackles — one targeting the upper body, the other the lower. Mumbai will surely consider this match near-perfect, as the Sunil–Parvesh duo gives immense confidence to their raiders, much like the way Ashu Malik feels supported in Dabang Delhi K.C.”

