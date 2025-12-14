Green calls IPL auction listing manager’s ‘stuff-up’, says he’s ‘good to bowl’

Adelaide, Dec 14 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has played down speculation over his classification for the IPL 2026 auction, clarifying that his listing as a batter rather than an all-rounder was due to an error by his manager, not a strategic move.

When the auction list was released, Green’s categorisation sparked discussion, with some suggesting the change was designed to help the 26-year-old maximise his value by entering the auction among specialist batters.

Other reports raised concerns about his bowling workload and fitness. However, the Australian all-rounder has now revealed the switch was accidental and a ‘stuff-up’ by his manager.

Green explained that the error occurred during the registration process, admitting his manager accidentally selected the wrong category. He stressed that the listing does not reflect any limitations on his bowling and confirmed he remains fully fit to contribute with the ball.

“I don't know if my manager will like to hear this, but it was a stuff-up on his end. He didn't mean to say batter, I think he accidentally selected the wrong box, so it was pretty funny how it's all played out, but it's actually a stuff-up on his end. I'll be good to bowl,” Green said while speaking to reporters before Australia's training session here on Sunday morning.

Despite the confusion, Green is expected to be one of the headline names at the auction, entering with a maximum base price of Rs 2 crore and tipped to attract heavy bidding.

“I'm sure I will be, with a few other guys. They're always good fun to watch. It's a bit of a lottery where you might go, but also who might be in your team, so it's always been fun to watch,” he said.

Away from the IPL spotlight, Green’s focus remains on the ongoing Ashes series. Having bowled just 16 overs across the first two Tests, he expects his workload to rise as the series progresses.

“Any overs you can bank up your sleeve in the early games will be beneficial later because I'll obviously be required later in the series when everyone's a bit more tired. Happy to keep the overs at what they are, but I'm certain they're going to get increased the next few games,” Green noted.

--IANS

vi/bc