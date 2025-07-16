Gothia Cup: Minerva reached the knockouts by scoring 25 goals in two matches

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Minerva Academy FC's attack continues and the team has made it to the knockouts by performing brilliantly in the Gothia Cup 2025. In the last two matches of the group stage, the team defeated Sweden's LB07 and Stensätra IF in a one-sided manner.

A total of 25 goals were scored in both the matches, not conceding a single goal. Topped the group by scoring 32 goals in three matches.

In the second group match, Minerva faced Malmo's famous club LB07. From the beginning of the match, the Indian team played aggressively. Raj scored the first goal in the 9th minute. They did not stop and kept attacking. They scored three goals in the 22nd, 33rd and 39th minutes and registered a total of four goals in the scoresheet. Denamoni scored two goals in the 17th and 19th minutes. Azam Khan scored two goals in the 19th and 30th minutes. Yohemba added two goals in the 21st and 27th minutes. Rhythm scored in the 32nd and Chetan T. scored in the 37th minute. Minerva Academy won the match 13–0.

In the third and last group match, Team Minerva defeated Stensätra IF 12–0. The first goal was scored by Chetan T. in the very first minute. Azam completed a hat-trick in the 2nd, 9th and 38th minutes. Raj scored two goals in the 3rd and 14th minutes. Rhythm scored in the 4th, K. Chetan in the 11th, Punshiba in the 15th, Yohemba in the 19th and Amarson in the 25th minute.

Minerva won all three group matches. A total of 32 goals were scored, conceding only one goal. Every player contributed in goals, assists and defense. The team's aggression, coordination and confidence surprised the audience and opponents.

The Gothia Cup is considered the world's largest and most prestigious youth football tournament.

This time 1943 teams from 76 countries are playing in it. Minerva's performance in such a big tournament is an indication of the strength of Indian football.

--IANS

aaa/