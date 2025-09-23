Golfer Lavanya Jadon takes one-shot lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour

Gurugram, Sep 23 (IANS) Lavanya Jadon overcame a late double bogey to take a one-shot lead in the 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf and Country Club. Lavanya (73) was one shot ahead of the experienced Amandeep Drall (74) and amateur Zara Anand (74).

Four players, amateur Lavanya Gupta, Vani Kapoor, Astha Madan and Ananya Garg carded 3-over 75 each to be tied fourth. Another shot behind them were six players, Heena Kang, Kriti Chowhan, Jahaanvie Walia and three amateurs, Mannat Brar, Anvvi Dahhiya and Ananyaa Sood, all of whom shot 4-over 76 each.

Lavanya opened with a bogey, but got the shot back on the Par-3 second. Another bogey on sixth and a birdie on the ninth saw her turn in even par. On the back nine she birdied the 12th, but bogeyed the 13th and double bogeyed the 14th. A birdie on the 17th ensured she was one over par and leading.

Amandeep Drall had two birdies against four bogeys while Zara also had two birdies against four bogeys.

Vani Kapoor, the leader on Order of Merit, had four birdies but she also had three bogeys and two double bogeys.

Tee times for Round 2 of the 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf and Country Club:

7:30 am: Snigdha Goswami 87, Ananya Datar 85, Rhea Purvi 85;

7:40 am: Neha Tripathi 84, Yaalisai Verma 84, Anvitha Narender 83;

7:50 am: Anahita Singh 83, Anuradha Chaudhuri (A) 83, Shagun Narain 82;

8:00 am: Riddhima Singh (A) 82, Karishma Govind 82, Agrima Manral 81;

8:15 am: Seher Atwal 81, Yashita Raghav 81, Sneha Singh 80;

8:25 am: Vidhatri Urs 79, Rhea Jha 78, Mahreen Bhatia (A) 77;

8:35 am: Shrestha Shukla 77, Khushi Khanijau 77, Gaurika Bishnoi 77;

8:45 am: Durga Nittur 77, Jasmine Shekar 77, Ananyaa Sood (A) 76;

9:00 am: Anvvi Dahhiya (A) 76, Jahaanvie Walia 76, Kriti Chowhan 76;

9:10 am: Mannat Brar (A) 76, Heena Kang 76, Ananya Garg 75;

9:20 am: Astha Madan 75, Vani Kapoor 75, Lavanya Gupta (A) 75;

9:30 am: Zara Anand (A) 74, Amandeep Drall 74, Lavanya Jadon 73.

