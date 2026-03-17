Golf: World No. 3 Fleetwood set to defend India Championship title

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) World Number Three Tommy Fleetwood will once again bring star power to the DP World India Championship, as he returns to defend his title at Delhi Golf Club from October 15-18, 2026. Fleetwood triumphed over a world-class field in the inaugural edition last season to claim his eighth DP World Tour title, and he will once again tee it up in the highly anticipated $4,000,000 event.

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The victory in Delhi last year was a key part of an incredible end to the season for Fleetwood, who also won the FedExCup on the PGA TOUR, and made his fourth appearance in the Ryder Cup, helping team Europe defeat the USA on away soil for the first time since 2012.

The Olympic silver medal winner thrilled the crowds at Delhi Golf Club as he produced a brilliant burst of scoring around the turn on Sunday to put himself in contention to win the DP World India Championship.

Further birdies followed on the 14th and 17th to seal a two-shot victory and spark emotional scenes on the 18th green as Fleetwood celebrated a tournament win with son Frankie for the first time, before lifting the Lotus Trophy.

Global smart logistics provider DP World and the DP World Tour launched the DP World India Championship in 2025. Co-sanctioned with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the tournament features the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India and will once again take its place as part of the crucial Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai.

Fleetwood said, “I had an incredible week at the DP World India Championship last season. There is so much to enjoy about being in India, from the warmth of the people, the atmosphere in the city, to the food, and playing at such a challenging and strategic course. But what made the week particularly special for me was having my family there to celebrate the win on Sunday.

“Our thanks, of course, go to DP World, who are such huge supporters of our sport, for helping to grow the game in India with this tournament. It was a pleasure to tee it up in the inaugural event as part of such an incredible field, and I look forward to more of the same in October.”

The launch of the second edition of the DP World India Championship underscores India’s growing influence as a destination for elite golf and as a strategic market for DP World. The new tournament builds on the success of the long-running Hero Indian Open and further boosts the Tour’s momentum in the region.

The DP World India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the Back 9 phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

--IANS

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