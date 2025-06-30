Golf: Vani finishes sixth, Diksha eighth in German Masters

Hamburg: Indian pair Vani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar had a fine finish in the Top-10 at the Amundi German Masters on the Ladies European Tour.

Vani, playing her third event of the season, was Tied-sixth and Diksha was T-8 as Singapore’s Shannon Tan won the title. Another Indian Avani Prashanth was T-26.

Vani rallied from a disappointing third round to shoot 2-under 71 in windy conditions in the fourth round on the North Course at Green Eagle Golf Courses in the final round of the 2025 Amundi German Masters. That helped her close at Tied-sixth and get her first Top-10 finish since October 2022, when she finished T-8 at her home event, the Women’s Indian Open.

Vani, who has won four times in her home Tour WPGT this year, shot rounds of 72-70-76-71 to total 3-under for the week.

Singapore’s Shannon Tan sank a par putt on the last to secure a one-shot victory and her second Ladies European Tour (LET) title after a tense final day at the 2025 Amundi German Masters.

Vani was the best Indian this week as Diksha Dagar, who was in contention over the first two days with 69-73, shot 74-74 over the final two rounds and ended Tied-eighth. It was Diksha’s fifth Top-10 and she has also been in Top-15 on two other occasions. She is now back in Top-10 of the Order of Merit.

Avani Prashanth, the third Indian to make the cut this week, had a very straightforward even par round with one birdie and one bogey and she finished T-26 at 2-over total. Her rounds this week were 73-74-74-73.

Shannon Tan, who led overnight with a score of 12-under-par, opened with eight pars before making back-to-back bogeys on the ninth and 10th holes.

A birdie on 11 put the Olympian back to a three-shot advantage over Germany’s Helen Briem, who was playing in the group in front.

However, bogeys on 13 and 17 saw the lead reduce to just one shot with one hole to play as Briem held the clubhouse lead on eight-under-par.

After making it onto the 18th green, the 21-year-old knocked her birdie putt a few feet past but then rolled in the par putt to clinch her second LET title with a score of nine-under-par.

Germany’s Briem produced a round of 73 (E) to finish in outright second place on eight-under-par in Hamburg.

New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey carded a round of 72 (-1) to end the week in third place on seven-under-par in Germany. It is the rookie’s third top-10 in four weeks and equalled her best finish of third place at the Hulencourt Women’s Open.

South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace and Ireland’s Anna Foster shared fourth place on four-under-par with India’s Vani Kapoor and Czechia’s Tereza Melecka in T-6. One shot further back in a tie for eighth place were India’s Diksha Dagar and Germany’s Carolin Kauffmann, with four players rounding out the top 10.

--IANS