Golf: Tvesa Malik is even par as rain plays spoilsport in Taipei

Taipei, Oct 24 (IANS) Tvesa Malik was the lead Indian on a rain-affected first day of the Wistron Ladies Open held at the Sunrise Golf and Country Club here on Friday. Malik started on the back nine and played through eight holes when play was suspended due to weather, and made par on all the holes for an even par score through eight holes.

Malik was placed T-19 on the leaderboard when play was suspended.

Avani Prashanth struggled as she began on the front nine, and had played through nine holes and was at five over par when play was called off. Prashanth made three bogeys and one double bogey in the nine holes she played to be placed at T-51.

Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi, who, like Avani Prashanth, entered this week on the back of a strong showing at the Hero Women’s Open, did not have a chance to play a single hole before play was suspended.

Lauren Walsh and Kornkamol Sukaree led the field when play was suspended. Both players had scores of four under par, having played through 12 holes after starting their rounds on the back nine.

Current Order of Merit leader Shannon Tan, who is fresh off her win at the Hero Women’s Indian Open, and defending Champion Chiara Tamburlini had yet to start their round before play was suspended.

Canadian Teenage sensation Anna Huang, who returns this week after missing the Hero Women’s Indian Open after back-to-back wins in Spain and France, was placed at T-28 with a score of one over par when play was suspended. Huang began on the back nine and had played through 11 holes with the sole bogey in her round being the cause of the dropped stroke.

Earlier, following heavy rainfall and a flooded course, the organisers have decided to reduce the tournament to 54 holes, even as the staff and greenskeepers at the golf course are working tirelessly to alleviate the rain’s impact to ensure the course is ready for play. Apart from Pranavi, the other Indians are Hitaashee Bakshi, who was third at the Hero Women’s Indian Open two weeks ago, rookie Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik. Diksha Dagar has skipped the event.

