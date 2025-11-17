Golf: Theegala finishes 42nd at Bermuda as Schenk wins title

Southampton (Bermuda), Nov 17 (IANS) Sahith Theegala had a tame finish with a 2-over 73 that saw him finish tied-42nd in the Bermuda Championship in the Fall season of the PGA Tour. Theegala, who has had a struggle this season, shot rounds of 76-65-70-73 to total even par 284 for four days and ended in the lower half of the leaderboard.

There is just one more event left in the Fall season, but Theegala will have his card on the strength of his appearance in the Tour Championship in 2024, which gave him a card for 2025 and also 2026.

Adam Schenk finally won, closing with an even-par 71 in raging wind to hold on for a one-shot victory in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It was his 243rd start on the PGA TOUR.

Schenk was two tournaments away from having to return to PGA TOUR Q-school at No. 134 in the FedExCup. And then he handled some of the toughest conditions he ever faced, making one birdie and four crucial par saves in gusts that topped 30 mph.

The last one was as difficult as any. His approach to the par-4 18th at Port Royal went just over the green as Schenk clung to a one-shot lead. He chose to putt to roll through about 6 feet of fringe because of the tight lie, and the wind pushed it to about 5 feet short of the hole.

He putted out to hold off Chandler Phillips (71).

Twice a runner-up in 2023, the year he reached the TOUR Championship for the first time, Schenk, with the victory, gets a two-year exemption. Only the top 100 in the FedExCup — down from 125 — get full status for smaller fields in 2026.

Takumi Kanaya of Japan had a chance to catch Schenk, one shot behind and playing with him in the final group. The wind was so strong out of the left that his approach ballooned and landed in a back bunker. He hit a superb shot to 4 feet, but his wind-affected par putt lipped out.

Kanaya, at No. 120 in the FedExCup, would have moved to No. 83 with a par on the final hole. The miss moved him up only to No. 99, and he is facing plenty more stress next week in the final event.

