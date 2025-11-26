Golf: Diksha, Pranavi among five Indians in fray at season-ending event in Andalucia

Andalucia (Spain), Nov 26 (IANS) Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs will be among the five Indians in the field at the season-ending Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana. The other three are Aditi Ashok, who has received a special invite as a former champion – she won the event in 2023 – Avani Prashanth, and Hitaashee Bakshi, who made the big run with a third-place finish in her home event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open last month.

Diksha is the top Indian at 23rd, while Pranavi is 40th and Avani is 41st. Hitaashee is 58th.

The presence of five Indians in the season’s closing event also indicates how far Indian women’s golf has come on the strength of a strong 15-event home Tour, the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, and some great performances by the women golfers.

The LET’s season finale featuring a field of 75 players takes place at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf from 27-30 November.

Diksha will play alongside Laura Fuenstueck and Brianna Navarossa, while Aditi plays with amateur Paula Martin Sampedra and Azahara Munoz. Pranavi, who made a great comeback and finished in the Top-10 at the Women’s Indian Open, plays with fellow Indian Avani Prashanth, who had a great rookie season, and Hannah Screen. Hitaashee Bakshi plays with Celine Hebron and Chloe Williams.

After a year-long battle in the Order of Merit, it has all come down to the final event of the 2025 Ladies European Tour (LET) season.

Singapore’s Shannon Tan and England’s Mimi Rhodes go head-to-head in the season-ending tournament and will battle it out at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf to earn the prestigious LET Order of Merit crown.

It’s been an excellent 2025 for the duo, with plenty of silverware between the pair. Tan leads the Order of Merit by 219.26 points ahead of Rhodes heading into the final event in Malaga.

“Similarly to Shannon, I won’t be changing my mindset. I’ve got a lot out of this year that I’m proud of. We’ll see how it goes, but either way I’m really happy with how the year has panned out," Rhodes explained.

“Shannon had a really good week in India at the Hero Women’s Indian Open, so she deserves to be leading right now. Hopefully, I will try to get the lead back. At the end of the day, it’s my first year out here. I’ve made really good friends with Shannon,” she added.

Rhodes started the season with a bang, winning three times in the space of two months, securing victories at the Ford Women’s NSW Open, Joburg Ladies Open, and Dutch Ladies Open, and leaping to the top of the season-long rankings.

Meanwhile, Tan has had a more consistent season with her wins coming at the Amundi German Masters in June and Hero Women’s Indian Open in October to propel her to the top of the Order of Merit.

