Golf: Akshay Bhatia in the mix for title at Phoenix Open, Theegala at 16th spot

Scottsdale (USA), Feb 8 (IANS) Akshay Bhatia kept himself firmly in the mix at the WM Phoenix Open golf championship with another steady round, while Sahith Theegala continued his push to secure places in the PGA TOUR’s lucrative Signature Events with one round left at TPC Scottsdale.

Read More

Bhatia, coming off two missed cuts in his previous starts, produced a second consecutive 4-under 67 to move into a tie for sixth heading into Sunday. The young Indian-American showed improved control and composure on a demanding layout, staying within striking distance of the leaders in a tightly packed leaderboard.

His round featured early momentum with three birdies in the opening five holes, before further gains on the 15th and 17th. Three dropped shots on the ninth, 11th, and 14th prevented him from climbing higher, but his overall position leaves him well placed for a final-round charge.

Theegala, meanwhile, carded an even-par 70 in an up-and-down third round to sit tied 16th at 8-under. With two bogeys in his final three holes, the Indian-American missed a chance to push closer to the top 10, a finish that could help lock him into the upcoming $20 million Signature Events at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

After struggling late last season and finishing 146th in the 2025 FedExCup Fall standings, Theegala has been rebuilding his campaign following a neck injury that hampered him in 2025. Encouraging early-season finishes of T31, T8, and T7 signalled a return to form, and despite an uneven week in Phoenix — rounds of 70 and 70 around a sparkling 65 — he remains in contention for another strong finish.

Reflecting on his comeback, Theegala said he has become more cautious with his routine to protect his body. “I’m over-cautious about trying to stay healthy… being injured kind of robbed me of the fun I had during golf,” he admitted, underlining how important consistency and fitness have become to his season goals.

At the top, Hideki Matsuyama took a narrow one-shot lead after a 3-under 68, edging ahead when compatriot Ryo Hisatsune failed to save par on the 18th. Matsuyama, a two-time winner at TPC Scottsdale, will start the final round with momentum and experience on his side. Nicolai Højgaard and Maverick McNealy surged with late birdie runs to post 65s, while Si Woo Kim added an eagle in a 66 as a cluster of players stayed within touching distance at 12-under.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, fresh off extending his cuts streak to 66, followed his second-round 65 with a 67 and sits five shots off the lead in a congested leaderboard. Another Indian-origin player, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, signed for a 70 to remain further back.

--IANS

bsk/