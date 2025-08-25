Golden years lost by athletes without early sports science exposure, says Raksha Khadse

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, said that athletes lose their golden years in sports due to a lack of sports science knowledge in their early years.

“Golden years lost by athletes are lost, if they are not exposed to Sports Science in early years," she said at ‘Giving Wings to Dreams Conclave 2025’ in New Delhi on Monday.

She called for the sports sector to adopt Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models and urged private players to invest in sports. She also emphasised the need for increased Research & Development (R&D) in sports science, with a focus on extending these advancements to rural areas and training teachers and coaches. The Minister stressed the importance of physical education and stated that sports talent must be upgraded through technology and training, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event organised by Sportscom was conceived as a platform where innovation meets opportunity, with the shared goal of making India a ‘Sporting Superpower’. It brought together key stakeholders to discuss the future of the Indian sports ecosystem, focusing on investment, sports science, manufacturing, and the scaling of sports startups. The conclave marked a new chapter in fostering an ecosystem that prioritises transparent governance, invests in grassroots talent, and leverages public-private partnerships.

Furthermore, she urged that sports equipment should be "Made in India" with the best quality production to reduce import dependency from foreign countries. Khadse also called for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to be utilised for sports, viewing it as a model for economic development and a people’s movement.

Additionally, ten young entrepreneurs who pitched their startups were felicitated by the Minister. These startups were: Crosstrain Fight Club, A1 Sports World, Pong Fox, UpUr Fit, Way Me, Lets Game Now, Collearn Sports, Spolto, Hyperlab and Dashpod.

The event also included multiple plenary sessions. The discussions at the conclave focused on an "Investment Playbook" for sports startups, the potential of the "Make in India for the World" initiative, and "Beyond instinct: India’s Sporting Future in Data,” which highlighted the critical need for sports science and explored how data and analytics can shape India's sporting future, new career paths, and gender equality. The event also addressed how to make sports a true "Jan Andolan," a people's movement, and a model for economic development. The conclave also aimed to boost sports manufacturing, investments, and technology, aligning with national schemes like "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

