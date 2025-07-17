Gloucestershire spinner Tom Smith announces retirement

Bristol, July 17 (IANS) Gloucestershire legend Tom Smith has officially announced his retirement from professional cricket at the end of his club's T20 Blast campaign.

A winner of the Royal London One Day Cup in 2015 and the Blast last season, Smith leaves behind an incredible legacy, which includes ranking second on the all-time leading T20 wicket-takers list for the club.

Twelve years and 26 days after making his Gloucestershire debut against Australia ‘A’ in a tour match, Smith has taken 301 wickets across all formats for the Club, including 154 in T20 cricket at an average of 22.14.

Gloucestershire’s match against Sussex Sharks at Cheltenham College in the Vitality Blast on Thursday will be Smith’s final home match as a Gloucestershire player.

"It feels like the right time. Over the past few seasons, I've been fortunate to begin building a coaching career alongside playing, and I'm now ready to give that my full focus," Smith wrote in an open letter on the club's website.

"To Gloucestershire, thank you for believing in me. These past 13 seasons have been incredibly special for both me and my family. From playing a part in the club's promotion to Division One to winning two white-ball trophies, they've been the best days I've had on a cricket field."

Gloucestershire head coach Mark Alleyne offered his tribute to Smith as he transitions fully into a coaching role.

"While Tom played more than 50 first-class matches, it's in white-ball cricket where he truly excelled. With 186 appearances, he has been one of the most consistent spinners in the country," Alleyne said.

"As he begins a new chapter in coaching, we're confident he'll approach it with the same energy and skill that defined his playing career. He's already made great strides in this area, and while the transition is expected to be seamless, we will never forget the outstanding contribution he has made to Gloucestershire cricket."

