Global Chess League launches GCL Contenders for global talent to engage with chess superstars

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Global Chess League (GCL) launched GCL Contenders 2025, creating a direct pathway for aspiring chess players to compete alongside the game’s elite.

Through GCL Contenders 2025, a two-month global initiative, three winners will earn the ultimate lifetime opportunity to enter GCL Season 3 as the league ambassadors and a chance to go shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s most elite Grandmasters in the first-ever franchise-based chess league.

Open to amateurs and professionals, this multi-tiered tournament will spotlight grassroots talent, strengthen the chess community, and culminate with the winners stepping onto the same stage as global icons.

With the registration opening from August 28, GCL Contenders will take place for almost a month, leading up to Season 3 of the Global Chess League, scheduled to kick off on December 13.

Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "With GCL Contenders, we are taking this vision further by opening the stage to aspiring players worldwide, allowing them to potentially compete alongside the world’s greatest Grandmasters. This is more than a tournament; it is a landmark step for the global chess community, one that will inspire players and fans across generations and geographies.”

GCL Contenders 2025, a multi-tiered tournament, is designed to unlock grassroots talent, strengthen the global chess community and culminate with winners sharing the stage with global icons.

In addition, GCL Contenders will unite players across six time zones - from India to the USA, UK, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia - fuelling the league’s growth as a truly global chess community.

Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE president, said, “The Global Chess League is an innovative concept that brought new ideas to chess and engaged new audiences. We are excited to see this continue with the new Contenders programme, which will bring together professional and non-professional players in competition to become the ambassadors of the third season of the GCL.”

The Contenders journey is set to pave the way for emerging players to rise, from online arenas to high-stakes clashes against the top Grandmasters. The arenas will feature the six GCL teams of – Alpine SG Pipers, American Gambits, Ganges Grandmasters, PBG Alaskan Knights, Triveni Continental Kings and upGrad Mumba Masters.

To enter GCL Contenders 2025, players must register on the official GCL portal and compete in one of the three categories - Male, Female, and U21. The journey begins with the GCL Opens, where participants (with an active Chess.com account and at least 25 games played) are placed into 18 rapid arenas representing franchisees.

The top two from each arena qualify, and together with four invited players chosen for their chess merit, community impact, or fan appeal, form a pool of 16 contenders.

These 16 then advance to the Titled GCL Knockouts, facing each other in live-streamed matches across YouTube, Twitch and other platforms, including their social handles. From there, four winners move into the Challengers Knock Out, joined by four additional GMs/IMs.

Thereafter, the top three winners, one from each category - Male, Female, and U21 (Prodigy) - post the Challenger's knockout (KO), secure a coveted spot as the GCL Season 3 ambassadors.

All participants must meet eligibility norms and adhere to fair play protocols, including camera monitoring and anti-cheating measures.

All participants must have an active chess.com account and have played at least 25 games under this ID. They must also meet category-specific age eligibility requirements and adhere to fair play protocols, including camera monitoring and anti-cheating measures.

Danny Rensch, chief chess officer at Chess.com, said, "The first two seasons of the GCL demonstrated the mass appeal of team-based chess. Now with the launch of GCL Contenders, we're excited about a deeper and more expansive competitive ecosystem. And there is no better country than India for Season 3 of the GCL, a place that lives and breathes chess."

