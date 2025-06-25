Give Archer a couple of games for Sussex, then bring him in for Lord’s Test: Vaughan

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan thinks Jofra Archer shouldn’t be in the squad for the second Test against India at Edgbaston happening next week, adding that the pacer needs to play more red-ball cricket for Sussex before being called up for the third Test at Lord’s starting on July 10.

At the time when England played the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Tests against India, which they won by five wickets at Headingley, Archer turned out for Sussex in the County Championship game against Durham at Chester-le-Street, marking his first first-class appearance since 2021 and returned with figures of 1-32 in 18 overs.

“No. He's had four years out of action, I don't see what the great rush is. Just give him a couple of games for Sussex and then bring him in for the game at Lord’s. I would continue with the attack that have bowled so well here at Leeds this week,” said Vaughan in a video posted by BBC on Wednesday.

With England having a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, the hosts are yet to announce their squad for the second Test starting at Edgbaston on July 2. "It's always great seeing Jofra out there, playing for England, playing for Sussex. It's obviously been a very long time for him and watching him get that red ball back in his hand is very exciting," England skipper Ben Stokes had said on Archer’s return to red-ball cricket.

The possibility of Archer playing Test cricket again enhances England’s bowling stocks, which have been laid low by injuries, for the ongoing series against India. His return also provides a considerable edge to the Stokes-led side going into the five-match Ashes happening in Australia later this year.

England will take on India in the second Test at Edgbaston on July 2.

