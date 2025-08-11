Giacomo Raspadori joins Atletico Madrid from Napoli

Madrid, Aug 11 (IANS) Atletico Madrid has officially announced the signing of Giacomo Raspadori following a completed transfer agreement with Napoli, as the club confirmed on Monday.

The Italian striker passed his medical examination at the Vithas - Invictum High-Performance Sports Medicine Centre, located at the Madrid Arturo Soria University Hospital. He later visited the club’s offices at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, where he signed a five-year contract.

He joins for a reported fee of up to 26 million Euro, including add-ons. He becomes the second Italian to make the move to the red half of Madrid this summer, after Matteo Ruggeri was secured from Atalanta.

Born in Bentivoglio on February 18, 2000, Raspadori is known for his versatility, capable of playing across all attacking positions as well as behind the main strikers. He began his football journey with the Sassuolo Academy in 2009. After a decade of development, he made his senior debut on May 26, 2019, in a Serie A match against Atalanta.

During his time at Sassuolo, Raspadori made 82 appearances, scoring 18 goals and registering nine assists. In the summer of 2022, he joined Napoli, where he enjoyed significant success. He contributed to two Serie A title-winning campaigns in 2022/23 and 2024/25, tallying 18 goals and 10 assists across 109 matches for the club.

Internationally, Raspadori has represented Italy since making his senior debut on June 4, 2021, in a warm-up match ahead of EURO 2020. He went on to participate in the tournament, where Italy emerged as champions. So far, he has earned 40 caps for the national team, scoring nine goals and assisting six.

With his experience, achievements, and attacking prowess, Raspadori adds depth and quality to Atletico Madrid’s forward line as the club looks ahead to a competitive season.

