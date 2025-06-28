German Masters: Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor in top 10

Hamburg, June 28 (IANS) Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor were the pick of the Indians at the Amundi German Masters after the second day. With Avani Prashanth also making the cut, three of the nine Indians who teed up this week at the Green Eagle Golf Course.

Diksha played an even par round to slip from the top five but was inside Top-10 at tied 8th in the standings as Vani played 3-under 70 to move into the top 10, and she is also placed at tied 8th.

The only other Indian to make the cut was Avani Prashanth who played a round of 1-over 74 to end the day at tied 43. Prashanth made two birdies, one bogey and one double bogey.

Tvesa Malik (74-76) missed the cut by one shot as the cut fell at 3-over, while other Indians missing out were Sneha Singh (78-75), Amandeep Drall (78-75), Hitaashee Bakshi (79-81)( and Vidhatri Urs (93-87) while Neha Tripathi retired after the first round.

Helen Briem of Germany and Elinor Sudow of Sweden were in shared lead the field. Briem had a round of 1-under 70 and a combined score of eight under par with rounds of 68-70, as did Ellinor Sudow who also played a second round of 3-under 70 to stay in tied lead.

Shannon Tan played a round of 4-under 69 to move into third place and has a 36-hole score of seven under par.

Helen Briem and Shannon Tan are the two highest ranked players on the Order of Merit taking part in the tournament.

Diksha began her second round on the front nine and picked up a shot on the second hole and then dropped it on the third before closing the front nine with a birdie. On the back nine she had a bogey on the 12th and a birdie on the 13th. However, she dropped a shot on the 16th to close the day with an even par round. She continues to have a combined score of four under par.

Vani started on the front nine and had six quiet holes before she made birdie on the seventh and then closed the front nine with a bogey. On the back nine Vani picked up shots on the 12th, 15th and 18th holes to finish the day at a combined four under par.

--IANS

ab/