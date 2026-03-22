German Club Borussia Dortmund part ways with sporting director Sebastian Kehl

Dortmund, March 22 (IANS) German Football Club Borussia Dortmund and their sporting director Sebastian Kehl have mutually agreed to end their association with immediate effect, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Sunday.

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The decision was taken after discussions between the club’s management and Kehl.

Kehl had been working with Dortmund since 2018 in different roles. He served as head of the licensed players department for four years and was part of the setup when the club won the DFB-Pokal in 2021. He became sporting director in 2022.

During his tenure, Borussia Dortmund regularly qualified for the UEFA Champions League and reached the final in 2024.

Borussia Dortmund’s managing director for sport, Lars Ricken explained the decision and said that there were no conflicts both the parties have mutually came to the result.

“In a very open discussion, Sebastian Kehl, Carsten Cramer and I came to the shared conclusion that this summer is the right time for change. To allow both sides to prepare, we have mutually agreed to an immediate termination of Sebastian’s role. Sebastian and I share a long history—not only did we play together for Borussia Dortmund, but we also won the German championship together in 2002. Sebastian has made tremendous contributions to our club, and we are very grateful for his great commitment,” he said in a statement released by the club.

As a player, Kehl spent 13 years at Borussia Dortmund and won three Bundesliga titles, along with the domestic double in 2012.

In total, he was involved in 748 matches for the club across different roles.

Reacting to the decision, Kehl said he shares a deep emotional bond with the club and believes it is the right time for both sides to move on.

“Borussia Dortmund has been a part of my life for half of my lifetime, and I feel an extremely strong connection to this great club. Nevertheless, we have now jointly come to the feeling that it is time to go our separate ways—both for BVB and for me. Lars, Carsten and I reached this conclusion today in a constructive discussion. I owe Borussia Dortmund a great deal and am proud to have been part of the BVB family for around 24 years," he said.

"During this time, I have celebrated so many incredible successes with the club, its staff, and its fantastic fans, and it will always make me proud to be part of the club’s history. The groundwork here is laid—I wish the club all the very best in its new direction and continued success. Borussia Dortmund, the incredible stadium, and the Südtribüne will always hold a special place in my heart. It has been an honor,” he added.

--IANS

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