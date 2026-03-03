Gavaskar to host celebrity golf event in Mumbai to supports former players facing financial & medical challenges

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Former India captain and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar will host a star-studded charity golf event in Mumbai this week to raise awareness for his CHAMPS Foundation, which supports former India players facing financial and medical challenges.

Read More

Since its inception in January 1999, the CHAMPS Foundation, which stands for (Caring, Helping, Assisting, Motivating, Promoting Sportspersons), has played a vital role in providing dignity, care, and assistance to sportspersons who have proudly represented India in any sport at the international level.

The event will be staged at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Chembur on March 6, bringing together more than 100 participants across cricket, tennis, badminton and golf. Among those confirmed to attend are Indian cricket greats Yuvraj Singh, G.R. Vishwanath, Harbhajan Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Ajay Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Murali Kartik, S. Badrinath, Murali Vijay and Nikhil Chopra.

“The CHAMPS Foundation was created with the belief that those who have brought glory to India through sport should never be left behind in times of need. This event is not just about golf, it is about giving back to the sporting community that has given us so much.

“I am deeply grateful to DP World and all the participating legends who have come forward to support this cause. Their presence reflects the strong sense of camaraderie and responsibility that defines the global sporting fraternity,” Gavaskar said in a statement.

International names include former England captains Eoin Morgan and Michael Vaughan, as well as David Lloyd. Tennis legend Leander Paes, badminton icon Prakash Padukone and top professional golfers Neha Tripathi, Ridhima Dilawari and Gaurav Ghei will also feature.

“Sport teaches us resilience, discipline, and the importance of standing by one another. The CHAMPS Foundation embodies these very values. It’s inspiring to see athletes across disciplines unite to support fellow sportspersons. This event is a celebration of sport’s enduring spirit and a reminder that the sporting community is, above all, a family,” added Paes.

--IANS

nr/bc