Gambhir applauds BCCI’s initiative to dedicate IPL 2025 final to Armed Forces

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for dedicating the final of IPL 2025 — scheduled for June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad — to the Indian Armed Forces, in honour of Operation Sindoor, the military response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

This gesture from the BCCI and IPL Governing Council marks a first-of-its-kind tribute in the league’s history. The Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, and Chief of Air Staff have been officially invited to attend the grand finale.

"It's an unbelievable step from BCCI. You know, we normally criticise the BCCI for various things, but this is unbelievable. This is something where I think BCCI has taken a great initiative from a point of view where the entire nation is one, and the entire nation has to salute the armed forces for what they do unconditionally, saving and protecting us," Gambhir told the reporters on the sidelines of the Goswami Ganesh Dutt Memorial Cricket Tournament.

The IPL final, initially set for May 26, was rescheduled to June 3 following a week-long suspension of the tournament due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The escalation — and India’s subsequent military action across the Line of Control and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir — saw the nation rally around its armed forces, leading the BCCI to take a conscious call to align the tournament’s climax with a patriotic tribute.

Since the restart, every IPL match has opened with the national anthem, while digital boards across stadiums flash a constant message: “Thank You, Armed Forces.” The initiative has received widespread appreciation from players and fans alike.

The Qualifier 1, to be played between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be held at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur in New Chandigarh on Thursday.

--IANS

hs/bsk/