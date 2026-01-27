Fulton and Harmanpreet are looking ahead to demanding FIH Hockey Pro League season

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) As the new season of the FIH Hockey Pro League approaches for the Indian men’s side, head coach Craig Fulton and captain Harmanpreet Singh are looking forward to making it a successful season in which the country will also be fighting out in the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands and the Asian Games in Japan to seal a direct berth to the Los Angeles Olympics.

Read More

Thus, the Pro League will act as an early preparation for the season, as the team will try to work out various combinations and test young players to bolster the squad for the twin peaks they will be attempting to conquer.

In an interview with the FIH, both Fulton and Harmanpreet shared their thoughts on preparations, expectations, and the challenges that lie ahead, with the home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela set to kickstart a crucial year for the team.

With the Hockey India League recently concluding, Fulton explained that the domestic competition is playing an important role in shaping selection decisions for the Pro League.

“We were closely watching the Hockey India League and monitoring performances,” Fulton said. “There are some good emerging talents who we may want to bring into camp and possibly try out during the Pro League home leg. Belgium and Argentina are teams on form right now, and it will be a great opportunity to see where we are as a squad.”

India has traditionally enjoyed strong performances during their home fixtures, something Fulton believes is driven largely by crowd support and the pressure that comes with expectations.

“We always have incredible crowd support in our home games, and it’s encouraging to start the season well in the home leg,” he said. “It also gives us an opportunity to play under the pressure of expectations against teams ranked above us. We are asking the home fans in Rourkela to come and get fully behind the team in each game,” he was quoted as saying by the FIH.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh echoed the importance of the home leg, outlining the team’s immediate plans following the conclusion of the Hockey India League.

“We had a very exciting Hockey India League season with some very close matches,” Harmanpreet said. “The final phase has ended in Bhubaneswar, and now we will have a small break and then begin our camp in Rourkela for the Pro League home leg.

“It is an important year for us with the Asian Games and the World Cup, and we will be looking to begin the season well in the Pro League. Our focus will be on preparing well for the matches against Belgium and Argentina.”

Reflecting on the previous season, Fulton acknowledged that results, particularly during the European leg, did not meet expectations, but highlighted the resilience shown by the squad. “Last season didn’t quite go to plan results-wise in Europe, but at the same time we were competitive and could have easily drawn or won some of those matches,” he said. “While it was frustrating, we responded well by winning the Asia Cup in Bihar soon after and qualifying for the World Cup. That speaks volumes about the resilience of the team and the players.”

Managing workload will be one of the key challenges early in the season, according to Fulton, especially with a demanding travel schedule following the home fixtures.

“The Pro League is frantic with back-to-back matches,” he added. “Soon after the home games in Rourkela, we move to Australia and play almost immediately. How we manage workload and performance will be the biggest challenge, which is why we will work with a bigger squad and test multiple combinations.”

For Harmanpreet, the FIH Hockey Pro League remains a valuable platform to compete against the world’s best while also building towards major tournaments later in the year.

“The Pro League always allows us to play against some of the best teams in the world,” he said. “This year, it also gives us a great chance to try out new combinations ahead of some very important tournaments.”

Speaking about his leadership role, the Indian captain was quick to credit the wider leadership group within the squad. “I have enjoyed playing in the Pro League and the challenge it brings,” Harmanpreet said. “While I enjoy leading the team, a lot of credit goes to the leadership group. We share responsibilities, and the support I receive makes this role very enjoyable.”

With strong home support, fresh talent emerging, and a packed international calendar ahead, India will be aiming to make a positive start to their FIH Hockey Pro League campaign and build momentum for the challenges to come.

--IANS

bsk/