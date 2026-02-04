From roaring ‘dangals’ to silent pits: The slow death of mud wrestling in Delhi!

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Once the heartbeat of old Delhi, traditional wrestling akhadas echoed with the sounds of cheering crowds, thudding bodies, and the earthy scent of mud.

Today, many of those spaces lie quiet, their legacy fading as the city’s sporting culture shifts and interest in desi wrestling wanes.

A former Indian wrestler, speaking to IANS, recalled a time when dangals like the one near Jama Masjid, Old Delhi would draw massive gatherings. "People would travel across the city just to watch bouts,” he said. “It wasn’t just a sport — it was community, pride, and tradition rolled into one."

But the decline has been sharp, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Lockdowns disrupted training routines, local competitions stopped, and many akhadas struggled financially. Without steady support, several either shut down or now operate with a fraction of their earlier strength.

Another worrying factor, the wrestler alleged, was the rise of “fixed” bouts. “When spectators started feeling that some matches were staged and betting was involved, trust broke,” he said. “Fans are smart — they can tell when something isn’t real.” That erosion of credibility, he believes, pushed many loyal followers away.

In the chaos, genuine talent has suffered most. Promising young wrestlers, who once saw akhadas as stepping stones to national glory, now drift toward other sports or give up entirely due to lack of exposure and financial backing.

He insists revival is still possible — but only with serious intervention. “The Delhi government must step in to protect and promote traditional mud wrestling,” he urged. “These akhadas are part of our cultural heritage. If we lose them, we lose a piece of who we are.”

For now, the mud pits wait — silent, but not yet forgotten.

--IANS

cs/bc