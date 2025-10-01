From copying his father’s swings at 2 to shining in IGPL, Veer Ganapathy’s shares his golf journey

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Young golf talent Veer Ganapathy, who is making waves in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) and is already seen as a future star, shared about his journey how copying his father, former professional golfer and coach Rahul Ganapathy, golf swings at the age of two shaped his path to excel in the sport.

The rising star of IGPL is also a renowned young golfer who made his mark by winning the title at the IGU Southern India Junior Boys Golf Championship prior to the IGPL Tour.

A fan of Tiger Woods and Cristiano Ronaldo, Veer is also renowned for showing great potential and competitive skill in junior golf circuits. His strong performance in the IGPL's inaugural event has placed him as a rising star in Indian golf.

"I started playing golf at the age of 2. My dad, Rahul Ganapathy, was India’s No.1 professional golfer then. He is a right-hander, and I picked up the game by copying him as a mirror image—that’s how I became a left-hander. One day I picked up a club on the range, and from the start, my hand-eye coordination was strong. At home, I would use plastic clubs and hit balls all around. By 6, I played my first tournament,” he said.

"As a junior, I played Zonals, but my father made me enter nationals a bit late, at 15, so I wouldn’t burn out early. My first national event didn’t go well—I missed the cut. But soon I had top 10 finishes and then won my first big title, the All India Juniors in Pune in 2023. That was my turning point. Shooting -13 over four days gave me the belief that I could compete professionally,” he added.

The youngster has learnt golf from his father, and the sport is now a part of his everyday life. "Golf means everything. My father is my mentor, coach, and guide. Even off the course, I’m either watching golf, studying techniques, or learning about new courses. Everything in my life revolves around this sport,” Veer further said.

Veer believes the IGPL will play a big role in boosting golf in India. According to him, the league gives young players a chance to showcase their talent, learn from top icons, and play more freely in the fast-paced format.

"IGPL is very important for golf in India. It gives new players chances to showcase their skills. Playing alongside icons gives confidence. The 3-day, no-cut format makes the game faster and encourages aggressive play. I was a safe player, but this format pushed me to take risks—going for pins, chasing birdies and eagles. It changes your mindset."

Talking about his fitness regime and daily routine, Veer said, ”In season, I keep it light—one hour before the round, one hour after. In off-season, I train 6–8 hours daily, plus yoga and fitness three times a week. Mondays are rest days, but even then I work on my short game. I do homeschooling through NIOS so I can balance studies with golf."

He looks up to Tiger Woods and Cristiano Ronaldo for their hard work and mindset. He says he would also love to learn from Yuvraj Singh, especially about how the cricket legend faced and overcame his struggles, and what kept him mentally strong through tough times.

"Apart from my dad, I look up to Tiger Woods and Cristiano Ronaldo. Tiger and Ronaldo inspire me with their mindset and work ethic. Even at 40, Ronaldo still competes at the highest level. If I get to meet Yuvi Paaji, I would ask him about his struggles, how he overcame them, and his mental toughness. Hard work and mindset matter the most,” he concluded.

--IANS

bc/