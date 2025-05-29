French Open: Jessica Pegula storms into third round with straight sets win

Paris, May 29 (IANS) Jessica Pegula led the American charge at Roland Garros on Thursday with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6(3) win over compatriot Ann Li, marking her 30th match victory of the season. It was a determined performance from the world No. 3, who held her nerve in a tense second set to reach the third round of the French Open for the third time in her career.

The 31-year-old broke Li three times and saved six of seven break points in a contest that began with Li racing to a 2-0 lead in the first set. But Pegula quickly wrestled back control, showcasing her trademark baseline consistency and mental resilience. After levelling the score, she dictated terms from the back of the court and stormed through six of the next seven games to seal the set.

The second set was a different battle altogether. There were no breaks of serve through the first eight games, and Li, ranked 55th in the world, had two golden opportunities to break at 4-4. But Pegula responded like a seasoned champion—first with a breathtaking running forehand down the line, and then with a powerful serve that set up a clear winner.

In the tiebreak, Pegula’s composure was evident. A wide backhand from Li gave her the early advantage, and she closed the match with a smooth backhand volley at the net.

Pegula’s win is part of a broader resurgence for American women at Roland Garros. With Coco Gauff seeded No. 2 and Madison Keys also advancing, it marks the first time since the era of Venus and Serena Williams in 2009 that the U.S. has three women in the top 10 seeds.

Notably, nine American women featured in the second-round matches from the bottom half of the draw—a rare and significant presence on the Parisian clay.

Up next, Pegula faces former Roland Garros finalist and 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, who edged past No. 25 Magdalena Frech in three sets. It will be a stern test, but Pegula enters the contest high on confidence, having won more matches this season than any WTA player outside of Aryna Sabalenka.

