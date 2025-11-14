France qualify for FIFA 2026 WC; England stay perfect

Paris, Nov 14 (IANS) France became the second European nation to book their place at the 2026 World Cup finals thanks to a resounding victory over Ukraine.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France eased into the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals with a 4-0 success against Ukraine in the European qualifiers.

Ukraine defended resolutely in the first half, but Kylian Mbappé eased French nerves in the 55th minute, nonchalantly chipping a penalty straight down the middle to break the deadlock.

With the visitors unable to muster much attacking response, Michael Olise spun and finished inside the box to make it 2-0, and Mbappé scrambled in a third before cueing up Hugo Ekitiké for his first ever France goal.

Victory sends Didier Deschamps' side to the World Cup finals as Group D winners, while Ukraine and Iceland's Sunday meeting will settle the runners-up slot.

England continued their perfect record in World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 win over Serbia at Wembley.

Bukayo Saka volleyed home just before the half hour mark to put the Three Lions ahead before Eberechi Eze secured all three points with a curled finish late on.

England had already sealed qualification with a 5-0 victory in the reverse fixture in Belgrade in September, but Thomas Tuchel’s men produced a professional performance to make it seven wins from seven in Group K without conceding a goal.

Just before the half-hour mark, Bukayo Saka pounced with an eye-catching volley after debutant Nico O'Reilly's shot deflected into the winger's path. England dominated proceedings in their search for a second goal, and the pressure finally told late on when substitute Eberechi Eze swept home effortlessly after a pass from fellow replacement Phil Foden.

The visitors' best opportunities to draw level came via a pair of Dušan Vlahović chances, but this loss, coupled with Albania's victory away to Andorra, ensured the Orlovi could no longer finish second in the section.

Alexander Sørloth and Erling Haaland both scored twice in a dazzling 12-minute spell as Norway beat Estonia 4-1 in Group I to move to the brink of automatic qualification. Haaland's double took him to 14 goals in seven qualifiers, extending his lead at the top of the individual scoring charts.

Italy remain three points behind Norway, who they host on Matchday 10, after beating Moldova with late headers from Gianluca Mancini and Pio Esposito.

