Formula 1: Piastri leads Verstappen, Norris with commanding lap in Spa Sprint Qualifying

Stavelot (Belgium), July 25 (IANS)Oscar Piastri delivered an impressive lap to top Sprint Qualifying, clocking a 1m 40.510s to go quickest ahead of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Norris had initially set the benchmark with a 1m 41.128s, only to be bettered by Verstappen’s 1m 40.987s. However, Piastri’s late flyer put him firmly on top of the timesheets.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was best of the rest, though nearly eight tenths off the pace. Esteban Ocon impressed for Haas by securing fifth, with teammate Oliver Bearman taking seventh. They were split by Carlos Sainz in the Williams. Alpine’s Pierre Gasly ended up eighth after a strong Q2 showing, while Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) and Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber) completed the top ten.

Despite topping Q2 with a 1m 41.412s, Norris couldn’t match Piastri’s pace in the final session. Piastri himself narrowly avoided elimination, having his initial Q2 lap deleted for exceeding track limits at Eau Rouge. His follow-up time of 1m 42.169s saw him scrape into Q3, just 0.041s ahead of Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson in 11th.

Joining Lawson on the sidelines were Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull), George Russell (Mercedes), and Aston Martin duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, who could only manage 14th and 15th.

The major surprise came in Q1, where Lewis Hamilton suffered a high-speed spin at the final chicane, leaving him 18th overall and out of contention early. He was joined by Alex Albon, narrowly missing the cut, Nico Hulkenberg, Franco Colapinto, and Kimi Antonelli. The young Mercedes driver spun at Stavelot and had to continue on damaged tyres, ultimately finishing well off the pace.

The stage is now set for Saturday’s Sprint, with Piastri leading the way.

