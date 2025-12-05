Formula 1: McLaren ready to take Piastri support if needed to win championship, says Zak Brown

Abu Dhabi, Dec 5 (IANS) McLaren chief executive Zak Brown has revealed that they are ready to use Oscar Piastri's support to win the championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In an effort to offer both drivers the best chance of winning their first championship, McLaren has operated under a philosophy of open competition.

However, heading into the season's last race at Yas Marina, Norris leads Piastri by 16 points, with Max Verstappen of Red Bull behind the British driver by 12 points.

"As long as both drivers have the chance to win the title, then it's business as usual, and they're free to race," Brown told BBC Sport. "If, as the race plays out, it becomes clear that both can't, we will do what we can to make sure the team wins the drivers' championship.

"We're going to use common sense, we're not going to throw away a drivers' championship over a fifth and sixth place or whatever if one of the drivers does not have the opportunity."

In certain mathematical scenarios, Piastri ceding positions to Norris may keep Verstappen from winning the championship.

This is most likely to occur if Verstappen wins the race, Piastri is in the top three, and Norris is in fourth place.

Norris must finish third in order to win if Verstappen prevails. It seems obvious that McLaren would ask Piastri to give up his spot to Norris in that situation or any similar one. Another would be if Verstappen came in second, Norris came in seventh, and Piastri fell somewhere in the middle.

"Our drivers have always complied with team wishes just as we comply with their wishes," Brown said. "So I have no doubt either of our drivers will continue to race as they have done brilliantly in the best interests of the team."

Norris had earlier said he would not make the request himself "because I don't think it's necessarily a fair question."

