Formula 1: Elkann tells Hamilton, Leclerc to ‘focus on driving and talk less’ after Ferrari’s Brazilian GP disaster

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Ferrari chairman John Elkann has delivered a stern message to drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, urging them to “focus on driving and talk less” following the team’s double retirement at the Brazilian Grand Prix, a result that saw the Scuderia slip to fourth in the constructors’ standings and remain winless in 2025.

“Brazil was a huge disappointment,” Elkann told Sky Sports after both cars failed to finish at Interlagos.

“If we look at the Formula 1 championship, we can say that our mechanics are winning the championship with their performance and everything they’ve done on the pit stops. If we look at our engineers, there’s no doubt that the car has improved. If we look at the rest, it’s not up to par. And we certainly have drivers who it’s important that they focus on driving and talk less, because we still have important races ahead of us, and it’s not impossible to get second place,” he said.

Hamilton, who joined Ferrari this season on a multi-year deal, endured another nightmare weekend. The seven-time world champion qualified 13th, dropped to last after contact with Franco Colapinto, and later retired due to damage sustained in the collision. He was also handed a five-second penalty and vented his anger at the decision, calling the stewards a “complete joke.”

“This [season] is a nightmare, and I’ve been living it for a while,” Hamilton admitted after the race. “The flip between the dream of driving for this amazing team, and then the nightmare of results that we’ve had, the ups and downs, it is challenging. This weekend has been disastrous and disappointing for everyone. I am trying to keep my head above water and remain positive.”

Hamilton trails teammate Charles Leclerc — who has scored seven podiums this season — by 66 points in the championship. Leclerc’s race ended early in Sao Paulo after a mechanical failure following a collision between Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli.

“Charles did a great job in qualifying, so there is some performance in that car,” Hamilton said, looking to find positives. “At this point, I have to believe there is something to come out of all these hardships that we have been going through. I am sure we are destined for something positive in the future. Maybe we are getting all our bad luck out of the way this year… who knows? We will not give up, and we will come back fighting at the next race.”

Ferrari’s disappointing season continues with just three races remaining, the next being the Las Vegas Grand Prix (November 20–22). Hamilton, now 40, has never completed a full F1 season without a podium finish, while Leclerc remains under contract with Ferrari until 2029.

