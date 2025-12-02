Formula 1: Cian Shields set to make F1 weekend debut with Aston Martin

Gaydon, Dec 2 (IANS) Aston Martin will field Cian Shields in the opening session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Scottish driver ready to make his Formula 1 weekend debut. Shields will be racing in lieu of Fernando Alonso and alongside Formula 2 competitor Jak Crawford as Aston Martin fulfil the rest of their mandated FP1 running for rookie drivers.

"Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team has announced that Formula 2 driver Cian Shields will take to the track at Yas Marina Circuit this week, driving Fernando Alonso's AMR25 during the Abu Dhabi Free Practice One session," Aston MA+artin said in a statement.

Shields, who is competing in his maiden F2 Season this year, stated that he was immensely pleased about the possibility of working with Aston Martin on a race weekend.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to drive in FP1 with Aston Martin Aramco. I’ve learned so much working with the team this year, both in the simulator and through my TPC testing, and to now be trusted with the AMR25 on a Grand Prix weekend is a huge moment for me," Cian Shields said. “I’m looking forward to contributing to the programme on Friday and making the most of the experience.”

Gerry Hughes, Chief Engineer F1 Evolution, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, said, "Cian has worked closely with our team throughout the year, building mileage in AMR TPC Formula One machinery and deepening his understanding of the AMR25 through a structured simulator programme. His feedback and professionalism have been consistently strong, and he has continued to develop with every opportunity.

"This upcoming FP1 session is a fantastic way to round out the year, putting the knowledge and experience he has gained to good use for the team at the final race of the season."

The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, the 24th stop on the 2025 Formula 1 circuit, will be held from December 6-7.

