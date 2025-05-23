Former SL skipper Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has said that he will retire from Test cricket after playing in the side’s first game of a five-match series against Bangladesh, set to happen in Galle from June 17-21. In 118 Tests, Mathews has amassed 8167 runs at an average of 44.62, while picking 33 wickets.

“It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket! The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka has been my highest honour and pride. Nothing can match that feeling of patriotism and servitude when one dons the National Jersey.

“I have given my everything to cricket and Cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person that I am today. I stand grateful to the game and thankful to the thousands of Sri Lanka Cricket fans who have been there for me throughout my career during my highest of highs and lowest of lows.

“The first test match against Bangladesh in June will be my last red-ball appearance for my country. Whilst I bid adieu to the test format, as discussed with selectors I will remain available for selection for the white ball formats, if and when my country needs me," wrote Mathews in a statement on his social media accounts on Friday.

Mathews made his Test debut in 2009 and will be turning 38 next week. He captained Sri Lanka in 34 Tests, including a famous win in Headingley in 2014, and is currently the side’s third leading run-getter in the longer format after Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

“I believe this test team is a talented side with many future and present greats playing the game. Now seems like the best time to make way for a younger player to take the mantle to shine for our nation.

“I want to thank almighty GOD, my beloved parents my beautiful wife and amazing children along with my family and closest friends who have collectively always believed in me, backed me and stood by me through and through.

“Furthermore, I wish to extend my special thanks and gratitude to Sri Lanka cricket and all the coaches for their support right throughout my career. A note of thanks to my management team for their dedication and hard work over the years. A chapter ends, but the love for the game will always remain,” concluded Mathews.

