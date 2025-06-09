Former India captain MS Dhoni inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Dubai, June 9 (IANS) Legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter and former captain MS Dhoni has been inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame, marking another glorious chapter in his storied cricket career. The International Cricket Council announced on Monday that Dhoni was among seven cricketers honoured this year, which included greats like Matthew Hayden (Australia) and Hashim Amla (South Africa).

"Celebrated for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous, but also a trailblazer in the shorter formats, MS Dhoni’s legacy as one of the game’s greatest finishers, leaders and wicketkeepers has been honoured with his induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

"With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni’s numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity," red the ICC statement

Dhoni, who led India to three major ICC titles — the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy — was celebrated by the ICC for his “calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous,” as well as his trailblazing influence in the shorter formats of the game. Across formats, Dhoni accumulated 17,266 runs, effected 829 dismissals behind the stumps, and played 538 international matches — a testament to his consistency, fitness, and longevity.

Dhoni's ODI legacy is studded with records, including the most stumpings in the format (123), the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper (183*), and the most matches as captain for India (200), to name a few. But the crowning moment of his career came in 2011, when he led India to World Cup glory after a 28-year wait.

Reacting to the honour, Dhoni expressed heartfelt gratitude: "It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever."

Though he retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to be an influential figure, still turning out for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL — and now, forever etched into cricketing immortality.

