Former India captain Dhoni praised for completing drone pilot training

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has come in for praise from social media after completing drone pilot training and becoming an expert in aviation technology.

The former India captain completed his course from Garuda Aerospace, India’s leading drone manufacturer and DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) in Chennai, of which he is also brand ambassador.

The social media reacted positively to the news of Dhoni becoming a certified drone pilot. The milestone marks a pivotal moment as one of India’s most celebrated sports icons steps into the future of aviation technology.

After completing the rigorous training program, Dhoni is now certified to fly drones, highlighting their potential to transform India’s growth story. The training is a critical step toward promoting certified and safe drone operations, combining theoretical ground classes with intensive practical flying sessions on simulators and actual drones.

Dhoni's instructors announced his achievement in a social media post on X and Facebook, which was liked a reposted by many social media users.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni expressed that he has completed his DGCA Drone Pilot Certification Programme with Garuda Aerospace.

"When legends choose innovation, they choose Garuda. MS Dhoni is now a DGCA Certified Drone Pilot, trained at Garuda Aerospace RPTO. Join 2500+ certified pilots shaping the future of aerial technology," Garuda Technology wrote in a post.

Dhoni also shared his excitement to continue his journey with Garuda Aerospace and witness its growth.

Dhoni has retired from all forms of international cricket but plays the Indian Premier League, representing Chennai Super Kings. India's most successful captain, who has led the country to two World Cup titles, is a bike enthusiast and also holds an honorary post with the Armed Forces.

