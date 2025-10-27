Former cricket captain Srikkanth makes maiden visit to Mahakaleshwar

Ujjain, Oct 27 (IANS) Former Indian cricket captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth participated in the world-famous Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Monday morning.

He had travelled specially from Chennai to offer prayers to Lord Mahakal for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of people in India and across the world. This was Srikkanth's maiden visit to the revered shrine.

Accompanied by his family and friends, he took part in the sacred ritual conducted by priests, who performed the traditional worship.

Deeply moved by the experience, Srikkanth said, "The darshan of Lord Mahakal and the Bhasma Aarti was truly amazing. Our entire family feels blessed to be part of this divine moment. Everything will happen good for everyone in India and the world."

He also commended the temple management for the extensive arrangements.

Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, is globally known for its unique Bhasma Aarti, which begins around 4 a.m. every day and involves offering ashes to Lord Shiva.

Online booking is mandatory for darshan, particularly for the Bhasma Aarti. The recent opening of the second phase of the Mahakal Lok Corridor has significantly improved facilities for devotees.

Srikkanth's spiritual visit coincided with the beginning of the first Sawari of Kartik Maas on October 27, allowing devotees two opportunities for darshan during the day.

The former cricket opener's presence added a touch of celebrity devotion to the sacred occasion, drawing attention to the temple's growing appeal among public figures.

In a separate development, following a recent clash among priests at the temple, a three-member committee has been formed. The involved priests have been barred from using the VIP gallery for a few days.

CCTV cameras will now monitor access to the gallery to ensure proper usage and verify references.

Meanwhile, 'Kartik Agahan Sawari', which is the ceremonial procession of Lord Mahakal, is also starting on Monday. The procession, held annually on the second Monday of the Kartik (Hindu) month, will feature the deity in five divine forms carried through the streets of the temple town.

