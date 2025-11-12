Former chess ace Prachura P.P. meets Team India ahead of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Former international chess player Prachura P.P. met the Indian team here at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs 2025, scheduled from November 14 to 16.

The interaction occurred as the team continued its final preparations ahead of the crucial match that will determine qualification for the World Group.

During the visit, Prachura, also the owner of the Global Chess League franchise American Gambits jersey, exchanged the Gambits' jersey with Team India captain Vishal Uppal as a gesture symbolising mutual respect and sporting spirit camaraderie.

He also interacted with players Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia, and Prarthana Thombare, extending his best wishes as they prepare to represent India at home soil.

It will be the first time that India is hosting the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs. India has featured in the play-off tie only once before, in 2021, when they lost 3-1 away to Latvia.

Team India will compete against the Netherlands and Slovenia in Group G of the Play-offs. The three will face each other in round-robin matches, after which the group winners will advance to the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. The other two teams will return to their respective 2026 Regional Group I events for the next stage season.

Earlier, in April 2025, the Indian team delivered a brilliant performance in Pune when it defeated South Korea 2-1, securing second place in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 and earning qualification for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Play-off. The Indian team had finished second behind New Zealand in April.

Often regarded as the World Cup of tennis, the Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is one of the most prestigious international tennis tournaments for women. It gathers top-ranked players from various countries to compete in a team format. The tournament is the women’s equivalent of the men's Davis Cup.

--IANS

bc/vi