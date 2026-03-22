Forest Guards lead ‘Guardians of Nature’ Fit India Sundays on Cycle event in Delhi

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) A sea of Forest Guards in uniform, sitting on their cycles and passing through India Gate, was the highlight of Sunday morning at the 66th Fit India Sundays on Cycle event. The flag-off at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium became a proud moment as the army band played patriotic tunes and conch shells were blown.

Read More

The latest edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Jal Shakti. It combined purpose and participation by bringing together citizens, athletes, forest officials, and fitness enthusiasts in a distinctive homage to nature and healthy living.

More than 750 cyclists participated in a special “Guardians of Nature” edition, honouring World Forest Day and World Water Day, as well as celebrating India’s upcoming role as host of the Commonwealth Games 2030. The early morning air was filled with enthusiasm as participants of all ages gathered before sunrise, engaging in lively Zumba sessions, yoga routines, and rope skipping activities before the cycling races commenced. The first PSPB Fit India Cyclothon was held, with all attendees taking part and winners being selected.

Among the distinguished dignitaries honoured was P. Viswakannan, serving as Chief Conservator of Forests, highlighting the crucial connection between environmental conservation and sustainable living—aligned with this edition’s “Guardians of Nature” theme. Also recognised were Bibhuti Pradhan of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Nishant Kumar of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), representing key public-sector partners. Their awards acknowledge the vital support from corporate and institutional entities in expanding the movement across the country.

Key officials from the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), including Sabeena Chowdhary, Lalit Kumar Watts, and Sandeep Sarkaria, were honoured for their ongoing efforts in promoting sports and fitness through organised initiatives and partnerships. Their recognition highlighted the collaborative ecosystem behind Fit India Sundays on Cycle, where government agencies, public-sector organisations, and sports institutions unite to turn a weekly cycling event into a national movement that promotes health, fitness, and environmental awareness. The 66th edition took place simultaneously in over 5,000 locations across India, from the North East hills to the tribal areas of Odisha and the pristine shores of the Andamans.

A significant moment of the morning was the recognition of forest guards and distinguished former athletes, who were acknowledged for their efforts in both sports and environmental conservation. Honorees included Arjuna Award-winning shooter Shilpi Bisht, international basketball player Mohit Bhandari, hockey player Kushmeet Singh, carrom player Rashmi Kumari, and MTB freestyle cyclist and Fit India Ambassador Rahul Pradhan. Their participation inspired everyone, emphasising that fitness and environmental responsibility are interconnected.

The early-morning competitive segment featured enthusiastic participation across categories, with riders striving along the 5-km route. In the results, SK Prajapati from IOCL secured first place in the men’s below 45 years category, while Kushmeet Singh, also of IOCL, took victory in the above 45 years category. Among women, Preeti Mane of BPCL won the below-45-years category, and Ranjana Anand of IOCL finished first in the above-45-years category, highlighting strong participation from various sectors.

After the competitive races, the larger community cycling ride commenced, transforming the venue into a lively procession of cyclists riding for a purpose. Simultaneous activity zones kept participants engaged with yoga, music, recreational games, and interactive spaces, fostering a festival-like atmosphere that went beyond just cycling. A Yogasana Bharat camp offered guidance on health tips for a better life, covering stress relief, improved digestion, and other age-related ailments. The support from partners such as the Cycling Federation of India and Rope Skipping, led by Dr. Shikha Gupta, added to the morning's activities and excitement.

The edition also marked further progress in the rapid expansion of the Sundays on Cycle movement, which has developed into a nationwide grassroots campaign advocating for fitness as a daily routine and supporting environmentally sustainable practices. Incorporating themes such as carbon reduction and conservation, the initiative continues to broaden its influence beyond health, raising awareness of broader societal issues.

Launched in December 2024 under the leadership of Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has evolved into a prominent community wellness initiative. With millions participating weekly across thousands of sites, it upholds Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of embedding fitness in daily life and tackling issues like obesity and pollution.

--IANS

vi/bc