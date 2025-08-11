Ford Trophy to kick off New Zealand’s domestic cricket calendar again

Wellington, Aug 11 (IANS) The 50-over Ford Trophy, starting on October 25, will open New Zealand’s domestic cricket calendar for the second consecutive year, said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday. It will be followed by the women’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (HBJ) starting on November 15.

NZC had reshuffled the order of the men’s domestic competitions last year for the first time in two decades, with an aim to provide varied pitch conditions across formats and to align better with the international cricket calendar.

“Aligning the domestic and international schedules by format was well received by the playing and coaching groups last year, so we’re continuing that this season. It helped our domestic bowlers build-up their bowling loads initially through one-day cricket, which better prepared them for the physical demands of four-day cricket later in the season.”

“It’s not always possible to line the fixtures up like that, but this season we’ve been able to again with the Ford Trophy being played over the top of England’s white-ball tour of New Zealand, and the Plunket Shield providing a good run-up into the West Indies Test series.”

“At the start of the season perhaps the pitches are a bit less batter friendly, which presents opportunities for the bowlers to make a big impact on the game. By the second half of the season in February, conditions generally are more batter friendly,” said NZC Chief Cricket Operations Officer Catherine Campbell.

The women’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (HBJ), meanwhile, will begin on November 15, a few weeks after the Women’s ODI World Cup ends on November 2 in India and Sri Lanka. “The White Ferns will come back from the 50-over World Cup and we’d expect many of those players to be available for HBJ.”

“We are also playing another North v South series in the week leading up to Christmas, which adds a little extra context on performances. All that should allow players to go into Super Smash in some good domestic form,” added Catherine.

Wellington’s Cello Basin Reserve will host the domestic one-day finals weekend, with the men’s Eliminator happening on February 20, the women’s Grand Final on February 21 and the men’s Grand Final on February 22. A total of 14 venues will stage matches this season, ranging from Queens Park in Invercargill to Cobham Oval in Whangarei.

Defending women’s champions Otago Sparks and the Canterbury men will each be chasing a third straight one-day title. The Sparks have beaten Wellington Blaze and Auckland Hearts in the past two finals, while Canterbury have defeated Auckland in consecutive men’s deciders.

The Sparks will open their campaign at home against Auckland Hearts at University of Otago Oval, with Canterbury men hosting Otago Volts at Hagley Oval. Just like last season, the one-day competitions will be split by the first half of the Plunket Shield and the full Super Smash in the middle of summer. The Plunket Shield schedule will be announced on August 13, while the Super Smash fixtures will be revealed on August 18.

