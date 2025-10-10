Scotland, Denmark, Netherlands shine FIFA 2026 WC qualifiers

New Delhi: Scotland staged a dramatic comeback to keep pace with Denmark in Group C while there were record-breaking nights for Austria and the Faroe Islands in the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Scotland completed a stunning comeback in Glasgow to record a priceless 3-1 win over Greece to boost their chances of a first World Cup finals berth since 1998.

Greece, who had won 3-0 on their last visit to Hampden Park, started in similarly dominant form, standout chances falling to Vangelis Pavlidis and Giorgos Masouras before Kostas Tsimikas swept in a 62nd-minute opener from a loose ball.

Greek joy was short-lived, though, Ryan Christie finishing from close range just two minutes later and Lewis Ferguson smashing in a loose ball in the 80th minute. Konstantinos Karetsas' curler would have had Ivan Jovanovic's men level late on, but Angus Gunn saved brilliantly before Lyndon Dykes' added-time finish sealed victory.

In another match, Rasmus Hojlund scored a brilliant brace as Denmark maintained top spot in Group C with a thumping 6-0 victory over Belarus in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.

The Danes got off to a lightning-quick start and opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Victor Froholdt struck the ball home from 15 yards after neat interchange play between Andreas Christensen and Mikkel Damsgaard.

They doubled their lead just five minutes later thanks to a close-range volley from Hojlund, who has rediscovered his form with Napoli.

As the opening half came to a conclusion, Hojlund scored his second of the evening when Patrick Dorgu rattled the post and the forward tapped home from close range. Then deep into first-half injury time, Hojlund set up Dorgu who found the net with ease after breaking the offside trap.

Denmark substitute Anders Dreyer scored twice midway through the second half — both neat left-footed efforts — to seal the rout.

In Group G, Cody Gakpo sparkled as the Netherlands strolled on to 13 points from a possible 15 in Ta’ Qali with 4-0 won over Malta.

Virgil van Dijk gifted Malta a great early chance but after collecting a loose back-pass, Joseph Mbong fired wide. They were punished when Ryan Gravenberch was hauled down and Gakpo converted the resulting penalty.

Only the post denied the Liverpool winger a glorious curler, but he got his second by sending Henry Bonello the wrong way from the spot after Wout Weghorst was fouled. Ronald Koeman’s side sealed victory when Gakpo teed up Tijjani Reijnders to slot home, before substitute Memphis Depay headed in a fourth in stoppage time.

Marko Arnautovic became Austria's all-time record scorer as his team maintained their perfect record in Group H with a huge 10-0 victory over San Marino.

After netting four times against San Marino, he now has 45 goals for his country, one more than Toni Polster.

Earlier, Algeria booked their ticket to FIFA World Cup 26 with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Somalia. They now have an unassailable lead at the top of Group G, while Uganda strengthened their grip in second place with a hard-fought win over Botswana.

