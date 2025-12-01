Punjab FC's Muhammad Suhail signs four-year contract extension 

Mohali: Punjab FC have handed a four-year contract extension to rising Indian attacker Muhammad Suhail, securing one of the country’s exciting young footballers through 2029. The extension arrives during a landmark period for Punjab FC’s youth ecosystem, recently honoured with the Indian Super League (ISL) ‘Best Elite Youth Program’ award, a recognition of the club’s strong development framework and the success stories emerging from it.

Suhail’s journey with Punjab FC began at age 13, when he joined the academy after impressing in trials. Since then, he has progressed rapidly, winning the Golden Ball in the Reliance Foundation Development League, helping the club lift the national title, earning promotion to the senior team, and becoming a key figure in India’s U23 squad with standout goals against Bahrain and Qatar.

His 2024–25 ISL campaign included a major milestone as he became the third-youngest player in league history to register an assist.

Sharing his excitement on signing the extension, Suhail said, “Punjab FC has been home from the moment I arrived as a kid. The coaches, staff, and players here have pushed me every day to become better. Extending my contract is a proud moment, and I’m determined to work harder, take on more responsibility, and give everything for the badge and our fans.”

Punjab FC Technical Director Nikolaos Topoliatis praised Suhail’s growth and potential, saying, “Suhail is an exceptional young talent with the mentality, ambition, and work ethic we value at Punjab FC. He has shown remarkable progress at a very young age, both in the ISL and on the international stage. This long-term extension reflects our complete confidence in his development, and we believe he is on the path to becoming one of India’s top forwards.”

With Suhail committing his future to the club, Punjab FC strengthens its foundation for the seasons ahead, anchored by a dynamic young attacker whose rise continues to elevate Indian football’s next generation.

