Premier League: Leeds United beat West Ham 2-1 for third win

Leeds: Leeds United returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over West Ham United at Elland Road on Friday, courtesy of early goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon.

The win marked Leeds’ third of the season, lifting them to 13th place in the table, while West Ham remained second from bottom after yet another frustrating night for new coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who is still searching for his first win since taking charge.

Leeds got off to the perfect start, capitalizing on the visitors’ poor defending at set pieces to seize control within the opening 15 minutes. In just the third minute, Aaronson pounced from close range after a goalmouth scramble, finishing past Alphonse Areola, who had initially saved the first attempt.

West Ham nearly hit back through Jarrod Bowen, whose spectacular bicycle kick in the 10th minute was smartly kept out by Lucas Perri. But the home side doubled their advantage five minutes later when Rodon rose highest to head home from Sean Longstaff’s corner, making it 2-0 and sending the Elland Road crowd into raptures.

The Hammers struggled to find rhythm in the first half, though Lucas Paqueta thought he had pulled one back in the 34th minute — only for VAR to confirm he was offside. In a bid to shift momentum, Callum Wilson was introduced early, but Leeds continued to threaten, with Aaronson striking the crossbar early in the second half and Jack Harrison forcing a fine save from Areola.

West Ham finally found a late consolation in stoppage time when Mateus Fernandes glanced in Bowen’s curling cross into the far corner. However, with just four minutes added on, it proved too little, too late.

The result ended a run of four league games without a win for Leeds, while West Ham’s struggles continued, marking their worst start to a season since 1973–74, when they had the same record after nine games.

