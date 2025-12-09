Premier League: Fernandes stars as Man Utd beat Wolves to go sixth

Manchester: Manchester United made it five away games unbeaten in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win against Wolves.

Ruben Amorim's side did not initially have it all their own way as Bruno Fernandes' 25th-minute opener was cancelled out by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde on the stroke of half-time.

But they streaked clear in the second half, with Bryan Mbeumo restoring their advantage on the counter-attack before Fernandes' sumptuous pass teed up Mason Mount in the 62nd minute.

Fernandes then capped the scoring from the penalty spot with eight minutes remaining after Yerson Mosquera was penalised for handball, as Wolves' wait for a first win of the campaign continues.

Rob Edwards’ men are already 13 points adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, having made the joint-worst start to a season in Premier League history, while United are one point off the top four.

Despite all the noise, United have now lost just one Premier League game since the end of September and are unbeaten in five away games. They will hope to replicate that form at Old Trafford next Monday, against AFC Bournemouth.

United manager Ruben Amorim said after the win "I think we started the game really well. We scored a goal and we let Wolves a little bit get back into the game. We suffered in the last play of the first half but in the second half we had good pace, good quality in the decisions. We finished the game and Wolves is in one difficult moment.

"We score four but we had a lot of shots. I think we improved a lot if you compare last season and this season we are creating so much more chances and scoring more goals and having more real situations of danger, so I'm really pleased with that."

--IANS