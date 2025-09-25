La Liga: Alavrez hat-trick gives Atletico vital win; Real Sociedad claims first win

Madrid: Julian Alvarez scored a hat-trick to give Atletico Madrid a vital 3-2 win in its derby at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico looked to be heading for a defeat that would have left Diego Simeone's side 12 points off the top of the table, before Alvarez scored two late goals to turn the game around.

The Argentinian put Atletico in front with an excellent finish after 14 minutes, but his side was pegged back when Josep Chavarria equalized for Rayo before halftime and Alvaro Garcia put the visitors ahead in the 76th minute, reports Xinhua.

Alvarez levelled a chaotic game just three minutes later after an error from Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla and he then won the match with two minutes left of normal time with a left-foot shot from outside the penalty area.

Real Sociedad claimed its first win of the season at the expense of fellow strugglers, Mallorca, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring the only goal of the game in the 48th minute.

Real Sociedad started strong and was attacking frequently down the left flank. Barrene had a good chance but sent his left-footed effort wide, while the best opportunity fell to Aramburu, who failed to connect with a header from a corner when a gial seem certain.

Mallorca offered little going forward in the first half, with their only real chance coming through Mateo Joseph, whose strike was saved by Remiro.

Just before the break, Oyarzabal set up Barrene for another golden opportunity, but he fired over the bar.

Four minutes into the second half, Oyarzabal gave Real the lead after a slick move involving Soler, Kubo, and Barrene. Despite creating additional chances, including a missed sitter from Kubo, the txuri urdin could not extend their lead, leaving the game tense until the final whistle.

The first league game of the day saw Getafe draw 1-1 at home to Alaves, with the home side opening the scoring in the first half thanks to Mauro Arambarri's instinctive shot from inside the area after 63 minutes.

Ander Guevara saved a point that was well-deserved for Alaves when he scored following a corner seven minutes later.

--IANS