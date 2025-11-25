Kickstart FC crowned unbeaten KSFA Super Division Champions 2025–26 across men & women

Bengaluru: Kickstart Football Club has etched its name into Karnataka football history by becoming the 2025–26 KSFA Super Division Champions, marking the club’s first-ever men’s league title after an inspiring eight-year journey of grit, ambition, and belief.

This triumph is especially meaningful for Kickstart. After finishing as runners-up three times in the past, the club has finally reached the summit, not through shortcuts, but through a clear philosophy of building from within, nurturing young talent, and trusting the process. Many players from this year’s squad have been with Kickstart since the men’s team was formed. Some have been part of the club even before the men’s team was formed. Their growth reflects Kickstart’s unwavering commitment to developing footballers from the grassroots stage into elite competitors.

In an extraordinary and rare achievement in world football, Kickstart has now become the only club in any football-playing nation to be unbeaten champions in both the men’s and women’s elite leagues in the same season.

Kickstart Women’s Team: Champions with a perfect record - 10 wins in 10 games, boasting the league’s top scorer.

Kickstart Men’s Team: Champions with an unbeaten run - 15 wins and 3 draws from 18 matches, and once again the league’s top scorer came from Kickstart.

This dual dominance stands as a testament to Kickstart’s footballing culture, one built on discipline, mentorship and a pathway that takes young players from the academy to the highest level of state competition. The club has consistently proven itself as Karnataka’s most prominent talent factory, producing players who embody skill, character, and resilience.

Speaking on the victorious campaign, Shekar Rajan, founder & chairman, said, “The titles are more than a win. It is validation of a model we have believed in from day one. When you invest deeply in talent, provide clear pathways, and uphold a strong value system, results follow. We hope this moment inspires a new imagination for what Indian football clubs can achieve via grassroots football development.”

Laxman Bhattarai, founder & CEO said, “These unbeaten titles are the outcome of years of disciplined investment in development. At Kickstart, our mission has always been to build football the right way. Through structure, coaching, and opportunity. This victory shows what Indian clubs can achieve when development is placed at the center of everything.”

--IANS