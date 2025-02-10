Jamshedpur FC Coach Khalid Jamil Disappointed After Loss to Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru: Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil expressed disappointment as his team fell to Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, saying that the performance was not up to the mark, especially when his team was playing an away game.

The Men of Steel suffered their second defeat in four games, with Bengaluru FC putting on a dominant display at home. Edgar Mendez opened the scoring for the Blues, while Alberto Noguera struck twice in the second half to seal the victory.

Despite remaining in third place, Jamshedpur FC now trail league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant by 12 points after their seventh defeat of the season. Jamil urged his side to respond strongly.

"Performance was not up to the mark. We have to bounce back again as we are playing an away game. Concentration should be good when you play an away game," he said in the post-match press conference.

Jamshedpur FC struggled against their opponents, who had more possession and created more and better scoring opportunities. The visitors managed just three shots on target compared to Bengaluru FC's seven and rarely posed a threat in the opposition's box.

"After the second goal (the game changed). They scored from a free-kick and then they scored the third goal. That is the reason we have lost," Jamil explained.

Jamshedpur FC are now two points behind second-placed FC Goa. Although they had completed the double over the Gaurs in the previous Matchweek, this loss dealt a major blow to their League Shield ambitions. Looking ahead, Jamil urged his players to focus on their upcoming home fixture against NorthEast United FC.

"We have to think about the next game. We are playing on our home ground. We have to bounce back again very quickly. We have to recover now. We have to think about the next game because it is an important game," he stated.

A notable absence from Jamshedpur FC's matchday squad was Nigerian defender Stephen Eze. A crucial figure in the team's backline, Eze has contributed to their defensive stability while also scoring two goals this season. Jamil confirmed that his exclusion was due to injury.

"He was injured. He did not travel as he was injured." (ANI)